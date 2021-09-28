Magic At Dallas Love Field

Dallas Love Field’s Lead With Love last week presented its first live show in addition to its podcast. The show featured tricks by award-winning magicians Dal and Cinde Sanders on the airport’s performance stage.

The 45-minute show Sept. 21 included magic and illusions like card magic, mind-reading, floating tables, and giant balloon dogs. The pair also performed at the State Fair of Texas that weekend.

Dal has been performing and producing family and corporate entertainment for more than 40 years. Cinde specializes in children’s performances with educational shows as well as balloon art, puppets, and face painting.

Together, they host an internationally syndicated educational family TV show called Kartoon Circus as Ringmaster Dal and Boopsie the Clown. Dal and Cinde were awarded a franchise to teach the Discover Magic Program through the Dallas Magic Academy in 2016.

Dal is also well known for his educational school shows on a number of subjects including reading, character building, leadership, self-esteem, science, drug prevention, ecology, and more.

Dallas Love Field launched its live show and podcast Lead With Love in June. Catch the show on Facebook or YouTube and find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.