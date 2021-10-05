Conant – Tasevski

Mr. & Mrs. George Kimball Conant of University Park announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Ryerson Conant, to Viktor Vojo Tasevski, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vojo Tasevski of Skopje, North Macedonia.

The bride is a graduate of Fountain Valley School of Colorado. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and a Masters of Social Work from Boston College. She is employed as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The groom is a graduate of Electrotechnical High School in Skopje, North Macedonia. He received his undergraduate degree from Saints Cyril and Methodius University and a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from Kent State University. He is employed by Texas Instruments as an Applications Engineer.

Sarah and Viktor plan a February 5, 2022 wedding at the Hotel Crescent Court.