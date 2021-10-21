UP Police Make Second Arrest In Connection With Shooting

University Park police made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Marc Anthony Montes, 39.

Montes. PHOTO: City of UP

Police say they arrested Jennifer Montes Wednesday evening for a warrant for allegedly tampering with evidence.

Marc was shot the evening of Oct. 5 near the Shell gas station in the north end of Snider Plaza, police say. Authorities say paramedics took him to Parkland Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police announced the arrest of a juvenile in connection with the shooting shortly thereafter on Oct. 6.

“UPPD believes that Jennifer Montes was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” a Thursday statement from the police department read. “UPPD applauds the Dallas Police Department, and we are thankful for the assistance the department has provided throughout the investigation of this case, including last night’s work by members of DPD’s Fugitive and Vice Unit.”

The incident is the first homicide in University Park since 2005. We streamed University Park assistant police chief John Ball’s Oct. 5 press conference about it live and included the video in the story below.

Ball declined to disclose more information Thursday “due to the ongoing investigation.”