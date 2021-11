University Park United Methodist Church is gearing up to kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting on the Colgate lawn.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and includes an orchestra, carolers, hot chocolate bar, treats, and other activities.

Like last year, photographers will be on hand to capture the holiday magic on camera. Some photos from last year’s Christmas tree lighting are below:







PHOTOS: Dylan Hollingsworth