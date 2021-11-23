Tuesday, November 23, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Cecile Richards, Katherine Perot Reeves, Matrice Ellis Kirk and Anne Clayton Vroom. PHOTOS: Kristina Bowman Photography
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Women’s Rights Icon Cecile Richards Speaks at Awards Event

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , ,

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas hosted the 31st annual Dallas Awards in unique style on Sept. 23. 

It raised a record-breaking $3.3 million during what organizers described as a challenging year for women’s health in Texas.

Rather than the usual luncheon, the event co-chaired by Katherine Perot Reeves and Anne Clayton Vroom was held in the morning in person at the Winspear Opera House and virtually. Guests heard a conversation with women’s rights icon Cecile Richards, moderated by Matrice Ellis Kirk.

Sponsors and loyal supporters had gathered the evening before in the home of Anne Clayton and Bunky Vroom for a VIP reception where Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas CEO Ken Lambrecht presented Sally Dunning with the 2021 Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award.

  • Eric and Katherine Perot Reeves, Anne Clayton and Bunky Vroom
  • JoAnn Jenkins and Judge Clay Jenkins
  • Cecile Richards and Sally Dunning
  • Shawn Wills and Jessica Nowitzski
  • Melissa Gendason and Selwyn Razor

(Photos: Kristina Bowman Photography)

You May Also Like

What Do Grand Marshals Do Without a Parade?

Kirk Dooley 0

Dallas Celebrates National Night Out Citywide

Bethany Erickson 0

GALLERY: Arboretum Hosted Plant Trials Field Day

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *