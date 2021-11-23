Women’s Rights Icon Cecile Richards Speaks at Awards Event

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas hosted the 31st annual Dallas Awards in unique style on Sept. 23.

It raised a record-breaking $3.3 million during what organizers described as a challenging year for women’s health in Texas.

Rather than the usual luncheon, the event co-chaired by Katherine Perot Reeves and Anne Clayton Vroom was held in the morning in person at the Winspear Opera House and virtually. Guests heard a conversation with women’s rights icon Cecile Richards, moderated by Matrice Ellis Kirk.

Sponsors and loyal supporters had gathered the evening before in the home of Anne Clayton and Bunky Vroom for a VIP reception where Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas CEO Ken Lambrecht presented Sally Dunning with the 2021 Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award.

Eric and Katherine Perot Reeves, Anne Clayton and Bunky Vroom

JoAnn Jenkins and Judge Clay Jenkins

Cecile Richards and Sally Dunning

Shawn Wills and Jessica Nowitzski

Melissa Gendason and Selwyn Razor

(Photos: Kristina Bowman Photography)