Fall Festival a Learning Experience for Alcuin Middle Schoolers

Ghouls spun the fortune wheel, ghosts ate hot dogs, and Elmos collected as much candy as they could during the Alcuin School’s Fall Festival.

Alcuin families rode the blustery autumn wind to campus and let their little superheroes and vampires loose on the sprawling outdoor festival grounds, where cotton candy, face-painting, and a dunking booth awaited them.

All this came courtesy of Alcuin’s middle school students, who traditionally plan, organize and host the event every year, then give 100% of the proceeds to charitable causes. This year the students chose Feed My Starving Children, The Birthday Project, and Children’s Health as the festival’s beneficiaries.

“The students were really excited to be putting the festival together this year,” said Verna Salta, head of Alcuin’s Middle School. “They were excited to bring this event back to campus.”

In one month, middle school students meticulously planned, budgeted, organized, and created every part of the festival, from the booths and prizes to the food and drinks.

Even moms and dads got their fill of M&Ms, Skittles, and camaraderie, the latter of which they seemed to enjoy the most.

“I think our families were just as eager to come to campus and enjoy each other’s company,” Salta said. “Our community is incredible. The turnout was incredible, and the atmosphere was joyful. We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”













