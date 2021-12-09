D.L. Mack’s Open In UP

American-style tavern D.L. Mack’s recently opened in University Park.

It’s the fifth concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, which also operates Hudson House, East Hampton Sandwich Co., and Drake’s Hollywood, and more. The 2,400-square-foot space at 6501 Hillcrest Avenue in the former home of the Biscuit Bar also features a garden patio.

The Chicago-inspired eatery’s menu includes cracker crust pizza, the cheeseburger, made with a blend of brisket and chuck topped with cheddar and onion marmalade, chicken tenders served with a truffle honey mustard dipping sauce, the McCarthy salad, which includes grilled chicken, cheddar, beets, avocado, bacon, tomato, and egg tossed in house-made ranch dressing, steak frites au poivre, and more.

The drink menu includes two frozen cocktails – the Paloma and the Vandelay Bellini — as well as the Negroni and the Anejo Old Fashioned.

The interior of the space is also reminiscent of the Windy City with its southernmost wall of floor-to-ceiling reclaimed antique brick and details like tiles from the Chicago Civic Center throughout.