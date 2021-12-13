Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman In Connection With Shooting

Rachel Snyder

A Dallas County grand jury last week chose not to indict Jennifer Benavidez on charges surrounding the murder of Marc Anthony Montes, 39, in October.

Montes was shot the evening of Oct. 5 near the Shell gas station in the north end of Snider Plaza, police say. Authorities say paramedics took him to Parkland Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police announced the arrest of a juvenile in connection with the shooting shortly thereafter on Oct. 6. 

Benavidez was arrested Oct. 21 on a University Park Police Department warrant for tampering with evidence.

University Park officials say Benavidez, who was in a common law relationship with Montes, wasn’t indicted on charges related to the murder, but was still being held in Lew Sterrett Justine Center as of Dec. 13. They did not elaborate on what those charges were. The juvenile suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder was still in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, police say.

The incident is the first homicide in University Park since 2005.

