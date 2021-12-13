What to Know About Omicron

As the omicron COVID-19 variant, which was discovered in North Texas last week, continues to spread, health experts are learning more about it.

The variant was detected in the area last week by a Frisco lab, the Dallas Morning News reported, and the cases involved a 35 year old and a 40 year old who didn’t have recent travel history.

Both had been vaccinated, but neither had received a booster shot, the newspaper reported.

The state health services agency and Tarrant and Collin County, respectively, were informed about the cases, according to the DMN.

Pfizer also released data last week showing a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine may provide important protection against the omicron variant.

Pfizer and BioNTech said lab tests show their initial two-dose regimen may not be enough to prevent infection, but a third dose increased the level of antibodies against the virus by 25 fold, the AP reported.

While scientists and health experts are working to learn more about the new, heavily-mutated variant, the delta variant remains the dominant strain in the U.S.

For more information, read the Dallas Morning News here and AP here.

In other news:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week gave the OK to booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds. Read more from CNN here.

Researchers from the University of Texas at Dallas developed a test device that could detect COVID-19 from breath. Read more from NBCDFW here.