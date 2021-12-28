Two Sisters To Shutter Friday

Like many hospitality businesses these days, Two Sisters announced that 2021 will be the last year for the 32-year-old catering company.

The popular catering company, owned by Connie Chantilis, opened in 1989. It will close on Dec. 31. The company said that the Two Sisters To-Go location at 2633 Gaston closed on Christmas Eve.

In a prepared statement, Chantilis said supply chain issues, labor shortages, and other challenges and costs brought on by the pandemic made it “impossible to continue providing the level of quality and high standards on which the company built its stellar reputation.”

In addition to filling the plates and tables of countless Dallas events and celebrations, the company had also supported several nonprofit events and fundraisers, including Crystal Charity Ball, Junior League, Ronald McDonald House, Child and Family Guidance, and Big Thought.

“It’s been an honor to be part of the community and give back to many organizations and causes. We were blessed with amazing clients, and I am thankful for all of the support we have received,” said Chantilis. “I am beyond grateful for the amazing staff that has made up the Two Sisters team over the years. I’ve made countless memories and relationships that I will always treasure.”

Chantilis said she is looking forward to her next chapter, which will include more time in her studios and pursuing creative projects.

The company said it is reaching out to clients with 2022 events to provide full refunds, and those with unexpired gift cards should contact the company by Jan. 31, 2022, at [email protected] to receive a refund of any unused balance.