$11 Million Raised at 22nd Two X Two For Aids And Art

Preston Hollow’s Cindy and Howard Rachofsky welcomed back art-loving philanthropists to the Rachofsky House in a big way, raising $11 million for the Dallas Museum of Art and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

“As we reflect on these past 18 months and the dramatic changes in everyone’s daily life, the opportunity to get together for two profoundly worthy causes is a reason to cheer,” Howard Rachofsky told those attending the 22nd annual TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art on Oct. 23.

This year’s sold-out black-tie benefit dinner and contemporary art auction co-hosted with Lisa and John Runyon drew 490 guests. Two days earlier, a similarly sized crowd attended the First Look preview party, held at Highland Park Village for the first time.

Yoshitomo Nara received amfAR’s 2021 Award of Excellence for Artistic Contributions to the Fight Against AIDS.