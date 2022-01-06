Gallery: Bentley Holiday Soiree

DALLAS, TX (December 16, 2021) – Avondale’s Premier Collection and Bentley Dallas kicked-off the season with a holiday soiree benefiting The Community Partners of Dallas Annual Toys and Coat Drive.

Guests brought new, unwrapped toys to donate to Community Partners of Dallas. Year round, Community Partners provides immediate and urgent needs to children that are among the most abused and neglected in Dallas. With needs so great and ongoing, it’s easy to focus on the big picture… more basic survival needs. However, Community Partners also values those things often overlooked. Their goal of providing our youngest with even the littlest of things that help them on their journey to healing is what sets them apart.

“The work Community Partners does in ensuring that our youngest and often most vulnerable citizens are not forgotten is beyond commendable, and we are honored to be a small part in supporting their efforts.

Every child should be valued, and maybe the toys we collected tonight might help a few of them feel more loved this holiday season,” said Liz Shafton, Avondale Group Communications and Experiential Marketing Director.

While Bistro 31 provided the holiday-inspired bites of mini-Croque Monsieurs and Beef Tenderloin Crostini and spirited sips were poured by Glenfiddich and Reyka, Community Partners of Dallas Executive Director Paige McDaniel and Avondale Premier Collection General Manager Heath Strayhan thanked everyone for their donations. Guests also enjoyed a trunk show from Beretta Gallery and a display of Franck Muller timepieces from Bachendorf’s.

The needs of our youngest and most underserved don’t stop here. If you’d like to learn more as to how you can help Community Partners in accomplishing their goals, please call 214.624.7557 or visit www.cpdtx.org.

To learn more about how Bentley Dallas can bring a passionate and bespoke experience to your vehicle ownership journey, please contact the Avondale Premier Collection at 469-607-5362.