Thursday, January 6, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Greg Cannon PHOTO: Courtesy Colliers
Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

Park Cities Resident Finalist for NTCAR Stemmons Award

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Park Cities resident and executive vice president of the Dallas office of Colliers International Greg Cannon is a finalist for the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors (NTCAR) Stemmons Award for the third time.

Colliers is a diversified professional services and investment management company. The Stemmons Award each year recognizes a member of the NTCAR and real estate professionals who best exemplify the highest standards of a commercial broker. 

Cannon focuses on the leasing and sales of low-rise office, high-tech, office/showroom, and office/warehouse space. He also sells land for developers and build-to-suit clients.

The 40-year commercial real estate veteran has completed over 5,000 acres of land sales for developers and investors.

Cannon’s major landlord representation projects include a 1.1 million-square-foot Tom Thumb distribution center in Garland, a 1.1-million-square-foot portfolio for the Prologis in Brook Hollow-Stemmons market, 85 acres of sales in the Love Field market, and 1 million square feet of property controlled by family offices. He’s overseeing portfolio investors who own and control 3 million square feet of property in Dallas-Fort Worth. 

Cannon received his bachelor of business administration degree from SMU and is on the board of Camp John Marc, is a past board member of Dallas Area Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Dallas Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also serves on NTCAR’s Hall of Fame Committee.

(READ: NTCAR Announces Newest Hall of Famers)

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Thrift Studio LIVE Returns as Hybrid Experience in 2021

Staff Report 0

Tearing Down An Old House? Please Salvage Its Materials

Patricia Martin 0

Sparkman Club Celebrates Neighborhood Tradition

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *