Park Cities Resident Finalist for NTCAR Stemmons Award

Park Cities resident and executive vice president of the Dallas office of Colliers International Greg Cannon is a finalist for the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors (NTCAR) Stemmons Award for the third time.

Colliers is a diversified professional services and investment management company. The Stemmons Award each year recognizes a member of the NTCAR and real estate professionals who best exemplify the highest standards of a commercial broker.

Cannon focuses on the leasing and sales of low-rise office, high-tech, office/showroom, and office/warehouse space. He also sells land for developers and build-to-suit clients.

The 40-year commercial real estate veteran has completed over 5,000 acres of land sales for developers and investors.

Cannon’s major landlord representation projects include a 1.1 million-square-foot Tom Thumb distribution center in Garland, a 1.1-million-square-foot portfolio for the Prologis in Brook Hollow-Stemmons market, 85 acres of sales in the Love Field market, and 1 million square feet of property controlled by family offices. He’s overseeing portfolio investors who own and control 3 million square feet of property in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Cannon received his bachelor of business administration degree from SMU and is on the board of Camp John Marc, is a past board member of Dallas Area Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Dallas Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also serves on NTCAR’s Hall of Fame Committee.

