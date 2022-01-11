Gallery: Park Place Motorcars Dallas Introduced Luxury Sedan at Dallas Arboretum

A perfect fall evening at Dallas Arboretum was the setting for the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the flagship luxury sedan. Guests admired a spectacular sunset with White Rock Lake as the backdrop while exploring the multitude of new features in the stunning S-Class.

“It felt wonderful to enjoy an outdoor event with our clients and showcase the seventh generation S-Class,” said Robert Morris, Park Place Motorcars Dallas general manager. “This is without a doubt the smoothest, most luxurious sedan Mercedes-Benz has ever built. And it’s stacked with amazing new technology and the latest safety features.”

Starting at $111,100, the new S-Class comes with a choice of engines and custom features. The S-500 has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six plus a 48-volt mild hybrid system, delivering 429 horsepower. The S-580 pairs the mild hybrid system with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. And the Maybach model offers a twin-turbo V12 that politely pumps out 612 hp.

Understandably, the luxury sedan is packed with new technology. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system recognizes the driver by face, voice or index finger and instantly adjusts the driver’s seat and controls to preset personalized settings. Even a wave of the hand or gesture can activate infotainment functions like making or answering a call, adjusting cabin temperature or adjusting side mirrors. Standard driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, active steering and lane assist, blind spot monitoring, forward-collision warning and automatic braking, a 360-degree camera and a self-parking function.

What you don’t see, or hear, may be as important as all the luxurious bells and whistles. Shut the soft-closing doors and you’re enveloped in supreme quiet. Mercedes-Benz has filled the chassis and panels with acoustic foam for the quietest riding S-Class yet.

During the evening, guests enjoyed mouthwatering fare, including a farm to market table with baby kale Caesar salad and lemon Caesar dressing and baby heirloom tomato Grilled Cheese sandwiches on Artisan Sour Dough topped with sticky shallots. The beef tenderloin on a crisp potato galette topped with Morel mushrooms was a big hit as well as the smoked jalapeno sausage; horseradish mashed potatoes; spicy vinaigrette coleslaw; adult mac and cheese with Gemelli pasta and smoked brisket; ridged macaroni with fried chicken bites, sweet green peas and Mountain Valley cheddar cheese sauce.

Bartenders created specialty cocktails for the evening, including a “Starry Palmer” made with Vodka, lemonade and iced tea.

Guests enjoyed high-octane music from the Royal Dukes Band, delivering an energetic mix of pop and country songs with a distinctive flair. Italian menswear designer Canali displayed a collection of stylish fashions on the lawn.

Park Place Motorcars Dallas is located at 6113 Lemmon Avenue, near Love Field Airport.

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987. For the past 34 years, the company has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy and education. Park Place Dealerships employs more than 1,400 members and operates two collision centers, an auto auction, and eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Sprinter Vans. For more info, visit parkplace.com.