UPPD Investigating Bicycle Thefts

University Park police are looking for a stolen pickup truck and a suspect in recent bicycle thefts in the city.

Police say the most recent theft happened at 1:43 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 3700 block of Amherst Street, but believe the same suspect was involved in bicycle thefts around 2 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021, in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive, and at 11 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022 in the 4200 block of Grassmere Lane.

Authorities described the suspect as a man with short, dark hair wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black pants with three white stripes down each leg, and a silver watch on his left wrist.

The truck is described as a white Ford work truck with extended cab, with ‘Texas Watering Solutions” on the doors, according to law enforcement.

Those with information about the case are asked to call UPPD at 214-987-5360 or contact Detective Johnston at [email protected]