Kelly, Rouda Smith Named to Swanepoel Power 200 List

An annual list that ranks leaders in real estate has at least two local faces, and one that has brand-new ties to Dallas real estate.

Ebby Halliday Companies president and CEO Chris Kelly, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate broker associate and National Association of Realtors president Leslie Rouda Smith, and Peerage Realty Partners CEO Gavin Swartzman were all named to the Swanepoel Power 200, at 119, 51, and 121, respectively.

The SP 200, produced by T3 Sixty, is considered one of the more important rankings of residential real estate brokerage industry leaders.

Chris Kelly

Kelly, who took the helm at Ebby Halliday Companies in 2018, oversees three brands in North Texas — Ebby Halliday, Realtors; Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, and Williams Trew. Before he moved over to Ebby, he was senior counsel for Ebby Halliday’s parent company, HomeServices of America.

“It’s my honor to be named to the Swanepoel Power 200,“ Kelly said in a statement. “But I want to give credit where credit is due: Our people are what make the Ebby Halliday Companies special. It’s my honor to work alongside an immensely talented team of professionals who are passionate about serving our clients, our communities and our industry.

“The opportunity to help lead this iconic company to its next level of growth and performance is both humbling and exciting.”

Rouda Smith became the NAR’s president in 2022, and has been a real estate professional for more than 30 years, also serving on the NAR’s board of directors for more than a decade, as well as its executive committee. In 2017, she was the vice president for Region 10, comprised of Louisiana and Texas, and she chaired the “Future of the Realtor Party” presidential advisory group. She was one of six NAR leaders named to the SP 200.

Leslie Rouda Smith

Gavin Swartzman

“Leading the world’s largest trade association is tough, and doing so during a pandemic is even more complicated,” said Stefan Swanepoel, Chairman and CEO of T3 Sixty. “Many NAR leaders helped play an anchoring role for an industry navigating many unknowns. The association’s sustained work on creating a vibrant housing market has helped countless in the industry achieve great results.”

Swartzman’s Peerage Realty Partners acquired a “substantial partnership interest” in Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International in Occtober. The addition of the Dallas-based brokerage was the fourth Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate for Peerage Realty Partners, including Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, and Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.