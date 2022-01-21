2022 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Rescheduled

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 38th-annual St. Valentine’s Day luncheon and fashion show at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center will be rescheduled to May 16, 2022.

“As a mission-driven health organization, LLS prioritizes the safety and well-being of blood cancer patients and their families as well as the staff, volunteers, donors, partners, and campaign participants who support them. After carefully monitoring COVID-19 cases, including the spread of the omicron variant, and conversing with our medical experts, we felt it was best to reschedule to later in the spring,” said Lisa Loy Laughlin, St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show chair.

The event, originally scheduled for Feb. 7, will feature a champagne reception, recognition of all 2022 award recipients and a runway fashion show produced by Jan Strimple and featuring fashions by Highland Park Village – followed by a seated luncheon – all while supporting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Dallas native and fashion designer Lela Rose will also be recognized as the 2022 ICON Award recipient at the event.

The ICON Award is given to a beloved individual from the Dallas-Fort Worth community who is considered an ICON through philanthropic efforts, in addition to their contributions to fashion. Past recipients include Jan Strimple and Patsy Donosky.

“Lela Rose, one of Dallas’ true treasures, has been a featured designer in the St. Valentine’s Day fashion show for many years in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” said Laughlin, luncheon chair. “We are so thrilled to honor her philanthropic commitment to our community and her hometown. As fellow icon Jan Strimple said so perfectly, ‘Lela is a beloved daughter of our great city’ and we could not agree more!”

For more information about the event, visit their website.