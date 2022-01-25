Mary M. Jalonick Women’s Philanthropy Institute Awards $300K+ To Nonprofits

The Dallas Foundation’s Mary M. Jalonick Women’s Philanthropy Institute awarded more than $300,000 to five Dallas-area nonprofits.

Jubilee Park and Community Center received the largest grant, $150,000 in support of The Jubilee Clinic. Four additional agencies including ACT for Justice, Girls Embracing Mothers (GEMS), Hope Supply Company, and Metrocare Services, each received grants of $40,000.

Jubilee Park and Community Center seeks to be a catalyst for community renewal and enrichment in the Jubilee Park neighborhood, a 62-block area in southeast Dallas. The faith-based ACT for Justice organization works to reduce crime in underserved neighborhoods, Girls Embracing Mothers Inc. is a nonprofit that seeks to empower girls in grades K-12 with mothers in prison to break the cycle of incarceration, Hope Supply Co., formerly Captain Hope’s Kids, is a nonprofit that provides necessities like hygiene items for at-risk children, and Metrocare Services is the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas.

Since its founding in 2010, WPI has awarded grants to more than 60 organizations in the Dallas area. This year’s grant awards were six times more than previous years and bring the cumulative total of WPI’s collective giving to more than $830,000.

“Jubilee Park & Community Center is thankful to the members of WPI for their support and recognition of the importance of place-based holistic care for our neighbors to thrive,” said Marissa Castro Mikoy, president and CEO of Jubilee Park. “Our organization sits in one of the most medically underserved neighborhoods in Dallas and we are eager to use this grant toward The Jubilee Clinic’s capital campaign so that we can increase access to primary health care and preventative health resources right here in our community.”

“The women of WPI are honored to impact so many North Texans across all five of these nonprofits who are inspiring and cultivating change for Dallas,” said Sarah Losinger, a founding member of WPI. “We know each of these organizations will translate their awards into additional – and much needed – resources for communities across Dallas.”

