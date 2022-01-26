Breah Brown Joins Douglas Elliman

Luxury real estate agent, entrepreneur, investor, former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Breah Brown joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate, which recently expanded into Dallas and Austin.

(READ: Douglas Elliman Real Estate Opens Dallas Office)

“Making the move to Douglas Elliman was a natural fit for me and my clients because of how the brand and its values align with my business. When I learned about Elliman’s global new development division along with the firm’s exclusive international partnership with Knight Frank, I realized joining the brokerage was an opportunity I could not pass up on,” Brown said. “My business has already doubled since the time I joined the brokerage. The level of support and collaboration from markets across the country allows me to dive deeper into each of my client’s needs and offer them expertise not only in the luxury new construction residential market, but in other real estate investments they are looking for as well.”

The Highland Park resident began her real estate career in 2014 and quickly became a top producing agent. Brown’s interest in real estate began early in life as her father was a builder and her mother worked in commercial real estate.

Her interest led her to form her own development firm with a builder and investor as partners. Brown then developed several new construction projects in the Lovers Lane and Inwood Road area and the “bird streets” of Northwest Dallas.

She specializes in serving clients in the new development and luxury sectors in Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Midway Hollow, Devonshire, the Greater Dallas area, and Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake.

Brown also supports several local nonprofits, including Big Brother/Big Sister, DIFFA, the Carson Leslie Foundation, Legal Hospice of Texas, and Smith Charities.