Feeling Very Peri

Pantone’s Color of the Year could leave you blue, but in a good way

Move over Ultimate Gray, 2022 is all about brighter days with a shade of blue that is versatile and perfect for pops of color throughout the home.

Every year, Pantone chooses a brand-new color, and almost immediately, it trends.

This year’s choice, the company leaders said, is an intentional nod to a transformation from lockdowns and social distancing to hope and potential progress, moving from the Ultimate Gray of 2021 to a brighter blue for the new year.

“Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through,” the company announced. “As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.”

Color, the company leaders said, is a form of communication — and they mean to communicate possibilities.

“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”

We asked local designer (and member of our 2021 20 Under 40 class) Lisa Henderson how best to use Very Peri in the home.

Is it better to use it for pops of color that you can change out periodically, or is this a color that you could embrace with bigger, more permanent choices?

I think that with the right scheme, Very Peri can be used with a more long-lasting approach, but I might take the color down just a bit to create a softer, more inviting feel.

What kind of colors complement this new color of the year the best?

There are several shades that complement Very Peri. Personally, I would mix with a yellow or a soft, pale blue. Incorporating Very Peri also allows you the opportunity to mix different shades of lighter or darker blues into the design.

What are some of your favorite local places to shop for trend pieces?

My favorite local places to shop for trend pieces are Blue Print, Madre, Antique Row, Acquisitions, and Scout.