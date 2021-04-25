Lisa Henderson – 20 Under 40

37

Lisa Henderson Interiors

Education: Baylor University

The cozy, inviting atmosphere of Lisa Henderson’s Bible study leader’s home in high school still inspires her in the spaces she designs today.

Henderson began her career at Cathy Kincaid Interiors and founded her own Lisa Henderson Interiors in 2010.

“I learned so much under her tutelage,” Henderson said of Kincaid. “My time with her helped instill my own detailed approach and tenacity to make use of every minute to complete a task — values I hold high in my own business today.”

“My favorite way to find inspiration is by traveling (pre-pandemic!) — mainly throughout Europe.”

Henderson’s style blends livability and timelessness.

“I am passionate about educating my clients about the quality, beauty, and longevity of the products and pieces I source for their homes,” she said. “I’m also a self-professed life-long learner, eager to listen and observe everywhere I travel — and I encourage my clients to do the same.”

More recently, she launched a line of textiles and wallpapers and designs each pattern.

“My favorite way to find inspiration is by traveling (pre-pandemic!) — mainly throughout Europe,” Henderson said. “My textile print, Firenze, was inspired by a recent trip to Florence, Italy. All products by Lisa Henderson Textiles are made in the USA and sold internationally.”

When she’s not working, Henderson serves as the social chair for The Day School at Highland Park Presbyterian and has been in a French cookbook club for the past 10 years.

Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

Learning to delegate. As a small-business owner, I’m used to wearing all the hats, but when I delegate certain tasks, I am free to truly focus on design.

If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

I love a good period drama. I just finished Bridgerton – the set and costume designs were divine. I am excited for the next season already!

