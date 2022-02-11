Faith Friday: ‘The Cantor’s Quest’ at Temple Emanu-El

Viewers are invited to discover the sounds of cantorial greats with Cantor Jack “Jackie” Mendelson performs his one-man musical show at Temple Emanu-El.

Mendelson will perform “The Cantor’s Quest” at 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at Temple Emanu-El at 8500 Hillcrest Road, and the show will also be available to watch online.

“The Cantor’s Quest” weaves in some of Mendelson’s own family story of growing up in the 1950s in Borough Park, Brooklyn, New York. The show will also feature special guests (and Cantor Mendelson’s students), Cantors Vicky Glikin and Leslie Niren.

To register to attend in person, visit this website. To watch the livestream, visit this website. The archived performance will be available for a week.