Find Your Favorite Super Bowl Grub

Let’s face it: If you were forced to pick, it would be hard to decide which is first in your heart when it comes to the Super Bowl — the game, the commercials, or the food.

And the People Newspapers staff is right there with you. So, in honor of the Super Bowl game everyone will be watching Sunday, we’re sharing some of our favorite recipes.

Katie’s Quick and Fruity Cocktail Weenies

Ingredients:

One package of cocktail weenies

One jar of grape jelly

One jar of spaghetti sauce/marinara

Directions:

Mix all in crockpot and heat on low for four hours.

— William Taylor

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Guacamole

I may not be a ‘good’ native Texan, because the game has never really been the appeal of Super Bowl day for me. I hope I can redeem myself with a good guacamole recipe for your Super Bowl party, though. Here it is:

A couple cloves of garlic, half a red onion, lime juice, one jalapeno, a roma tomato diced and blended with three avocados.

— Rachel Snyder

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Easy Air Fryer Chicken Wings

drums and flappers

House of Autry Chicken fry breading

Preheat Air Fryer for about 5 minutes. Combine wings and breading in large zip lock to coat. Arrange wings in air fryer basket. Don’t crowd — it may take a few batches. Spritz with cooking spray. After 10 minutes check, turn and spritz is needed. When golden brown and sizzling, remove and start another batch. Toss in favorite buffalo sauce, lemon pepper or garlic, and parmesan cheese. Serve with ranch or blue cheese!

— Tana Hunter

PHOTO: Pixabay

Saltine Chicken Tenders

My husband and I used to own PDQ, a fast-casual restaurant that served the most amazing chicken tenders and sauces. We always had them for “the big game.” Since we closed the stores a few years ago, I make these chicken tenders instead.

2 Sticks of butter

2 pounds of chicken tenders

2 Tbsp. Tony Chachere’s seasoning

4 sleeves of saltine crackers

First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Pulse saltines in a food processor until broken up, add Tony Chachere’s. Continue pulsing until the saltines are crumbs but not completely pulverized. Empty crumbs into an 8×8 dish, making sure the seasoning is well integrated into the crumbs.

Place butter in a microwave-safe dish (pie plate or baking dish no larger than 9″). Melt butter in the microwave.

Coat a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Dip tenders in butter then roll in crumbs, completely coating them. Then place in 9×13 baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes then turn them over and cook for another 10. Check on them so they just turn golden brown, not burned.

I serve them with Remoulade Sauce which I make with Duke’s mayo, Creole mustard, Tony Chachere’s, horseradish, pickle juice and hot sauce (Tabasco or Louisiana).

This will be such a fun game to watch. I’m rooting for the Rams, because we want the hometown boy, Matthew Stafford, to win. As a generational LSU fan, though, I also love Joe Burrows and would love to see them win, too.

— Kersten Rettig

Baked Potato Dip

Bit of a misnomer here — there is not one lick of potato in this dip. But when paired with potato chips, it tastes like a loaded baked potato.

It’s also super simple to make.

1 package of cream cheese, softened

1 8 ounce tub of sour cream

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon

1/4 cup sliced green onions

Mix all the ingredients together, and serve with potato chips.

— Bethany Erickson

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Healthy Spinach Artichoke Dip

Yeah, yeah, I know. Healthy and Super Bowl food don’t usually go together. But I snuck this in on my family one year and nobody was any the wiser, so make this, serve it, eat it, and pretend it undoes all the artery-clogging other stuff. It’s a Super Bowl Miracle.

2 cups raw cauliflower

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup low fat mozzarella

1 shallot, diced

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 package of frozen spinach, thawed and drained (like, get in there and squeeze all the juice out, seriously)

1 can of artichoke hearts, chopped.

Put the cauliflower and milk into a medium pot and bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the cauliflower falls apart. Add the rest of your ingredients, and pulverize with an immersion blender or regular blender.

In a casserole dish you’ve sprayed with cooking spray, layer in the spinach and artichokes. Pour your alfredo sauce over the top. Bake at 350 until warm and bubbly.

— Bethany Erickson