Assailants at Large in Churchill Way Shooting

Dallas police said two assailants are at large after the shooting death of a man in the 7900 block of Churchill Way on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 16, finding the victim, Anthony Hobbs, 25, in the parking lot. Hobbs had been shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two men fled “the scene in a small dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic,” Dallas police said, adding they believe the motive was robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676, or [email protected] Reference case number 029057-2022.