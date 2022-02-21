Monday, February 21, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Shutterstock
Crime News Preston Hollow 

Assailants at Large in Churchill Way Shooting

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Dallas police said two assailants are at large after the shooting death of a man in the 7900 block of Churchill Way on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 16, finding the victim, Anthony Hobbs, 25, in the parking lot. Hobbs had been shot multiple times.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two men fled “the scene in a small dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic,” Dallas police said, adding they believe the motive was robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676, or [email protected] Reference case number 029057-2022.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *