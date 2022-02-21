Meet the 2022 Midterm Election Primary Candidates

Early voting continues this week in midterm primary elections, and if you haven’t visited the ballot box yet, you can take some time to meet the candidates.

We invited candidates from key local races — Dallas County Judge, Dallas County Commissioner, State Representative District 114, State Representative District 108, Texas congressional districts 24, 32, and 33 — to answer a quick five questions. As they respond, we will continue to add their thoughts to our midterm election page, which you can find here.

In Dallas County, voters can cast their ballots anywhere in the county. Local early voting locations include the Highland Park ISD administration building, Marsh Lane Baptist Church, the Oak Lawn Dallas Public Library branch, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

For more information about early voting, voting by mail, and voter registration, go to DallasCountyVotes.org.