Girl Scouts Partners with Galleria Dallas to Recognize Women Entrepreneurs

There is still time to check out a special display honoring six local women entrepreneurs — and pick up some Girl Scout cookies.

During the month of February, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas has partnered with Galleria Dallas for a special display and contest in connection with the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which teaches girls entrepreneurship and develops girls to become the next generation of leaders.

Themed “Climb with Courage,” the gallery wall features six inspiring local women leaders and entrepreneurs, including Margie Aguilar, Valerie Freeman, Kala Garner, Hattie Hill, Jin-Ya Huang, and Nina Vaca, alongside Girl Scout Junior Kaliyah Ruth Mayes. The display includes words of wisdom from these local women entrepreneurs on how they got to where they are today and inspiring others to reach their dreams.

The interactive display also incorporates a social media contest. To enter the contest, guests can follow these steps: Share an image on social media of someone who has inspired them, use the hashtag #ClimbWithCourage in their post, and tag @GSNETX and @GalleriaDallas. Contest prizes include a weekend stay (one night) at The Westin Galleria Dallas, a $500 Galleria Dallas Gift Card, four ice skating passes, and a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies (one box/week).

More details about the gallery wall, featured women, and contest can be found at gsnetx.org/climbwithcourage.

The timing of the display falls during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, which runs through Feb. 27. Every purchase of a box of Girl Scout Cookies fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year – exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

“As the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches young girls valuable skills and introduces them to new opportunities,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX. “We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit of inspiring women in our community. It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps girls realize their potential.”

The Galleria Dallas will also host teams of Girl Scouts to run cookie booths each weekend in February. The booths will be located in the south node of the Galleria adjacent to Morphe, and will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“In celebration of the 2022 Cookie Season, we are excited to work alongside the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to present this empowering gallery wall,” said Megan Townsend, Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing. “As a former Girl Scout myself, I can attest to how impactful my participation in the Cookie Program was in shaping me to becoming who I am today. It is amazing to be able to feature some of our city’s great women entrepreneurs and their advice to becoming strong leaders.”

As a part of this promotion, Galleria Dallas will provide a free box of Adventurefuls, the newest Girl Scout cookie, for each Curbside by Elevate delivery made by the center’s concierge team during February.*

WHAT: Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas – Climb with Courage Display

WHEN: Jan. 28 – Feb. 27, 2022

WHERE: Galleria Dallas

Level I near Apple

COST: Exhibit is free, cookies can be donated or purchased, contest entry is free.

Sale of cookies will be available February as follows:

Fridays – 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays – 12-6 p.m.