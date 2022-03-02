Runoff Bound

Several local races are headed to a runoff after primary elections provided no clear winner

Some candidates can now begin campaigning for the general election in November, but several still have their work cut out for them before they can find themselves on that ballot.

The primary runoff election will be May 24, with early voting beginning May 16.

It was also a really long night, with less than half the voting centers reporting in Dallas County by the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

First, the outright winners:

Lauren Davis handily won over Dallas ISD school board trustee Edwin Flores in the GOP Dallas County Judge primary, and she will face incumbent Clay Jenkins, who had 87% of the Democratic primary vote, compared to Billy Clark’s 13%.

Thank you to everyone who supported me. GOP⁩ voters chose an anti vaxxer elementary school protester over a former ⁦@NIH⁩ immunologist to oppose me in the fall. Common sense business friendly conservatives are outvoted now ⁦@DallasGOP⁩… https://t.co/9qdZKWoaER — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 2, 2022

Thanks to all who came out to the polls yesterday to poll greet and support The Truth Wave! Our voters crossed over every political party line, zip code, city limit, gender, race, language, and broke through every barrier that was thrown in our way. #truthoverparty #thetruthwave pic.twitter.com/OEtW1FQFHI — Lauren Davis for Dallas County Judge (@MomsLoveFreedom) March 2, 2022

Incumbent Dallas County District Clerk Felicia Pitre will hold on to her job after taking about 58% of the Democratic primary votes. She does not face a Republican challenger.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot ended up with roughly 58% of the vote in the Democratic primary and will face Faith Johnson, who was his predecessor, in the general election. Dallas County Treasurer Pauline Medrano will face Republican Shelly Akerly.

In the state representative District 108 race, incumbent State Rep. Morgan Meyer will face Democratic challenger Elizabeth Ginsberg. State Rep. Rafael Anchia (District 103) does not face a Republican challenger. Texas Senate District 16 incumbent Nathan Johnson will face Republican Brandon Copeland.

U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey will face off with Republican Patrick Gillespie and Libertarian Ken Ashby for District 33.

For State Board of Education, District 12, Republican incumbent Pam Little will face Democrat Alex Cornwallis and Libertarian Christy Mowrey.

Races that face runoffs include:

Dallas County Commissioner, District 2 incumbent JJ Koch will need to wait to see who his Democratic challenger is. Neither Andrew Sommerman nor Michelle Ocker got more than 50% of the vote, staying within two or three percentage points of each other all night before settling at around 37% for Ocker and 34% for Sommerman.

The results are in for the Democratic Primary Election. We have made the #RunoffElection



Here are a few important dates to remember. pic.twitter.com/AhOZba8rs1 — Andrew Sommerman for Dallas County Commissioner 2 (@AndrewforDallas) March 2, 2022

Incumbent Dallas County Clerk John Warren also finds himself in a runoff against Ann Cruz. The winner of the runoff will have the job, as there were no Republican challengers.

For the state representative District 114 seat, Republican Mark Hadju will face John Bryant or Alexandra Guio after they duke it out for the Democratic spot on the ballot.

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne will wait to see who her Democratic District 24 challenger will be, since Jan McDowell and Derrik Gay garnered 39% and 33% of the primary vote, respectively.

Regardless of the result today, I remain strong in my convictions to defend democracy and fight for a better tomorrow for all Texans. Thank you! #Midterms2022 #GOTV #TexasPrimary — Derrik Gay (@derrikgay) March 1, 2022

Thank you to all of my supporters! Your voice was heard in the Primary, and I am so thankful to have you with me in this fight. November is coming, and we are one step closer to taking back the House from Democrat control. pic.twitter.com/bxmijgFl9z — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) March 2, 2022

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and Libertarian Nathan Bosley will face either Antonio Swad or Justin Webb in November, depending on the outcome of the District 32 Republican runoff election.

Thank you #TX32!



Thank you to those who supported me yesterday, and to those who did not, I cannot wait to earn your support ahead of the runoff! Together, we will flip this seat red in November!



Help support this campaign for all Texans. Learn more: https://t.co/BPObj4X9Du pic.twitter.com/dvTFpKKiqX — Antonio Swad For Congress (@SwadforCongress) March 2, 2022

Congrats to @SwadforCongress and @WebbForTexas for making the runoff.



Thank you to all our wonderful supporters and voters. It was an honor.



The fight for America continues. I will be back. 🇺🇸 — Nathan Davis for Congress (TX-32) (@NathanDavisTX) March 2, 2022

Congressional District 30 finds runoffs on both sides of the aisle — Democrats Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hamilton and Republicans James Rodgers and James Harris will be campaigning for their positions on the November ballot, where they will also face Libertarian Phil Gray.

Well it looks like it’s over with just under 49 percent… we are heading to a runoff! We need all hands on deck! Let’s finish this race & get on to the business of District 30! #Elections https://t.co/txEajyFlyw — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 2, 2022