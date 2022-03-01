March 1 Primary Election Updates

If you voted today, you may have noticed an incredible amount of people waiting in a line to vote in a non-presidential primary.

Over at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, for instance, the cars were parked along Boedecker and across the street at NorthPark Center after the parking lot filled with voters.

Lines were also seen at Marsh Lane Baptist, University Park United Methodist, and Highland Park ISD’s administration building.











PHOTOS: John Erickson, Bethany Erickson, Rachel Snyder

We’ll have more reaction from candidates and others as returns roll in, and results will be updated below.

Republican Primary results (note: congressional and district races are the entire district, not just Dallas County):

Democratic primary results (note: congressional and district races are the entire district, not just Dallas County):