New Restaurant, Services Coming To Mockingbird Station

Mockingbird Station is gearing up to welcome multiple restaurant, retail, fitness, and service tenants this year.

The mixed-use development, which boasts 27 eateries, shops, and entertainment venues, will welcome:

360 Brunch House: The brunch-focused eatery, which opened its first location in Mansfield, is coming to 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 160. As one might expect from a brunch restaurant, the menu includes plenty of omelets, skillets, benedicts, avocado toast, and more.

StretchLab: Opening this spring, the wellness concept will offer customized assisted-stretch sessions at 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 122. While the one-on-one and group stretching sessions differ in some ways, StretchLab combines the Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) approach with dynamic and static stretching to increase range of motion and maximize benefits during all stretch sessions.

Sandbox VR: The futuristic, immersive VR experience for groups of up to six participants is coming to 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 110. Patrons will be able to transport to multiple different virtual worlds and, thanks to motion capture cameras, 3D precision body trackers, custom hardware, and haptic suits, customers will be able to get a feeling of transformation that they can’t get anywhere else.

Hydrate IV Bar: The collection of IV theapy spas coming to 5331 E Mockingbird Lane Ste #110 in May provides services ranging from IV Therapy, NAD+ IV Therapy, and injections. Additionally, all of their services are administered by registered nurses.