@properties Dallas Joins Christie’s International Real Estate

It’s been eight short months since @properties announced it was putting down roots in Dallas — and now the luxury-focused agency says it’s set to become the exclusive Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The now 40-person agency helmed by partners Jerry Mooty Jr., Piper Young, and Marjan Wolford says it’s on track to sell over $150 million in 2022 and will be opening a second office in Frisco soon.

The firm will now be known as @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

Through the affiliation, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate agents and clients will gain access to a luxury brokerage network with member firms in nearly 50 countries and territories, special marketing partnerships, and referral opportunities with Christie’s.

The agency is focused on upscale Dallas neighborhoods such as Highland Park and the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, and Lakewood, as well as high-growth North Texas markets including Frisco, Prosper, and Celina, which are some of the most rapidly developing communities in the nation.

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate also specializes in luxury development sales and marketing. The firm has relationships with custom home builders and land developers including Blue Star Land. @properties Christie’s International Real Estate is also the exclusive sales and marketing partner for High Hill, a luxury resort-home development just outside of Tyler, Texas.

“Our affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate, the global industry standard for luxury residential brokerage, gives us unparalleled credibility with high-end home buyers and sellers,” said Jerry Mooty Jr., CEO and principal of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in Dallas. “With this affiliation, our expertise and roots in the Dallas – Fort Worth area, and @properties’ best-in-class technology, we are well-positioned for continued growth.”