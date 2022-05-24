State Fair Reveals 2022 Commemorative Theme Art: ‘Taste of Texas’

For 136 years, food has been a focal point of the annual State Fair of Texas. Get your tastebuds ready now – opening Sept. 30, the 2022 State Fair-themed “Taste of Texas” is gearing up to be one to remember.

Inspired by the fun and eclectic nature of sticker collections, this year’s commemorative theme art highlights fan-favorite foods by creating a collage of colorful, eye-catching caricatures that capture the spirit of “Taste of Texas.” Iconic Fair foods like corny dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and turkey legs laid the foundation for the fair to become a worldwide foodie destination and even a bucket list item.

PHOTO: Courtesy State Fair of Texas

Over the years, concessionaires have developed countless new food concepts and menu items – shocking combinations like funnel cake bacon queso burger, and buffalo chicken in a flapjack; sweets like chocolate-covered strawberry waffle balls and deep-fried peaches and cream; and unique options like fried butter.

“This year’s commemorative theme art is about more than just food,” said Mitchell Glieber, StateFair of Texas president. “It’s about bringing people together. Whether you’re competing in a Creative Arts cooking contest, wandering the Big Tex Urban Farms greenhouse on the Midway, shopping for locally made treats, or taste-testing the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists, food is the common denominator all fairgoers come out to enjoy year after year.”

No matter which way you slice it, this year’s commemorative theme art represents the diverse variety of foods the State Fair has to offer.

Guests can join in celebrating the 2022 theme “Taste of Texas” during the fair from September 30 through October 23. “Taste of Texas” merchandise is now available at the State Fair’s website.

More information about season passes and ticketing for the 2022 Fair will be available next month.