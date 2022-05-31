Mi Cocina Returns To Uptown

Mi Cocina recently celebrated its return to McKinney Avenue with the opening of its latest space in Uptown.

The new location at 3232 McKinney Avenue – the former home of Del Frisco’s Grille – features patios, an upstairs bar, and a custom-made design.

“Mi Cocina is a family first and foremost, said M Crowd Restaurant Group president and CEO Edgar Guevara. “Coming out of the pandemic, our new Uptown location will offer us another opportunity to cater to a beloved neighborhood and our employees while also serving the community, initiatives that are central to our core mission and our brand.”

Mi Cocina in March 2022 moved out of the West Village space it had occupied for two decades. The new Uptown location will have 70 employees – 60 of whom worked at the last location.

“With our Uptown location, we’ll be able to continue doing what we love – sharing authentic food and culture with a neighborhood that has come to count on us,” said Guevara. “Simply put, this new restaurant will allow even more of our family to pull a chair up to our table.”

The newest Mi Cocina is the largest at 11,500 square feet, anchored by an industrial-themed steel facade and original, custom artwork throughout the venue. Craftsmen Mario Parra and Adrian Orona also created decorative furniture for outdoor patios and interior staircase railings.

The Uptown location offers two patios – one downstairs and a second overlooking McKinney Avenue.

The new location marks 22 locations and three decades for the brand.