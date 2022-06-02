Pullano Picked to Lead Blue Wave in 6A

Aquatic programs at Highland Park will begin a new era this year. Not only will the school compete in water polo for the first time, but the decorated Blue Wave swimming team will have new leadership as it transitions to the Class 6A level.

Jason Pullano will replace Jason Cole, who retired after overseeing the program for the past 15 years. Pullano most recently coached at Granbury, which has become a 5A powerhouse with eight consecutive district titles.

“I’ve had the pleasure to compete against the Scots at the state level over the last eight years and I have always been impressed by the work of Coach Cole and his athletes,” Pullano said. “Coach Cole leaves a long legacy in Texas high school coaching. It’s a privilege to follow in his footsteps and to honor that legacy as we move forward.”

Pullano will work in conjunction with HP’s new water polo coach, who hasn’t yet been named, to help launch the school’s inaugural team in the fall to coincide with sponsorship of the sport by the University Interscholastic League.

In addition to his coaching duties, Pullano will be a science teacher at HPHS, while his wife, Jennifer, will teach second grade at University Park Elementary.