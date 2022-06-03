Fitness and Health Care

Many know Dallas for its sports teams – the Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars, Rangers, and FC Dallas – but plenty of North Texans like to keep in playing shape, too.

That can mean playing tennis or taking a walk or jog at one of the parks covered in the neighborhood pages of this handbook or taking advantage of other fitness opportunities (see below).

But if such efforts lead to injury or fail to stave off illness, quality care from the top-ranked hospitals in Dallas is available nearby. Find Emergency Rooms that are open 24/7 and provide a network of physicians who are experts in complex care. Three of those hospitals look to the health and well-being of the children in our neighborhoods, so there is no need to travel to another city with a sick child. Scattered throughout our neighborhoods are numerous clinics for urgent care.

FITNESS • Cooper Aerobics Center, 12200 Preston Road, cooperaerobics.com, 972-560-2667 • Moody Family YMCA in the Park Cities, 6000 Preston Road, ymcadallas.org, 214-526-7293 • Semones Family YMCA (Town North), 4332 Northaven Road, ymcadallas.org, 214-357-8431 HOSPITALS/EMERGENCY ROOMS • Baylor University Medical Center, 3500 Gaston Ave., 214-820-0111 • Children’s Medical Center Dallas, 1935 Medical District, 214-456-7000 • Medical City Dallas Hospital, 7777 Forest Lane, 972-566-7000 • Methodist Dallas Medical Center, 1441 N. Beckley Ave., 214-947-8181 • Parkland Memorial Hospital, 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-590-8000 • Scottish Rite for Children, 2222 Welborn St., 214-559-5000 • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, 8200 Walnut Hill Lane, 214-345-6789 • UT Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-648-3111 • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, 6201 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-633-4700 URGENT CARES PRESTON HOLLOW • Acute Response Clinics, 3701 W. Northwest Highway, 214-266-1370 • Advance ER, 12338 Inwood Road, 214-247-7909 • CityDoc Urgent Care, 10759 Preston Road Suite 200, 972-480-3400 • Hillcrest Medical, 8611 Hillcrest Ave #180, 214-368-3800 • Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care, 3641 W. Northwest Highway., Suite 160, 210-543-7334 • Methodist Family Health Center – Preston Hollow, 4235 W. Northwest Highway., Suite 400, 214-750-5100 • Minute Clinic (Walk-In Clinic at CVS), 11661 Preston Road, 866-389-2727 • NextCare Urgent Care 104, 11888 Marsh Lane, 972-488-9222 • Preston Hollow Emergency Room, 8007 Walnut Hill Lane, 214-509-6269 • Preston Hollow Women’s Healthcare, 8160 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 330, 214-739-1300 • Urgent Care for Kids – in Preston Forest Village, 11661 Preston Road, Suite 120, 214-363-7242 URGENT CARES PARK CITIES • Advance ER, 5201 W. Lovers Lane, 214-494-8222 • Baylor Scott & White Urgent Care – Lovers Lane, 5800 E. Lovers Lane, 972-817-6260 • CareNow Urgent Care – Greenville, 4844 Greenville Ave., 214-295-9410 • CareNow Urgent Care – Oak Lawn, 4501 Lemmon Ave., 469-672-4238 • CareNow Urgent Care – Knox Henderson, 4617 N. Central Expressway, 469-804-9280 • CareNow Urgent Care – Uptown, 2404 McKinney Ave., 214-721-0630 • Children’s Health PM Urgent Care University Park Dallas, 6805 W. Northwest Highway., 469-905-5437 • Citra Urgent Care, 3414 Milton Ave., 469-522-3995 • City Doc – Inwood Village, 5301 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 109, 214-305-2314 • CityDoc Urgent Care, 2909 McKinney Ave. #B, 214-871-7000 • Highland Park Emergency Room, 5150 Lemmon Ave. #108, 214-891-5579 • Methodist Park Cities Clinic, 5709 W. Lovers Lane, 469-913-8940 • Today Clinic, 3330 Douglas Ave., 214-238-2411 PHARMACIES THAT DELIVER • Oak Lawn Pharmacy, 4003 Lemmon Ave., 214-974-4677 • Preston Road Pharmacy in Caruth Haven Plaza, 6901 Preston Road, 214-521-9991 • Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Preston Valley Shopping Center, 12835 Preston Road, 214-373-5300

Children’s Health in Dallas. Courtesy photo