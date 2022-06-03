Friday, June 3, 2022

Moody Family YMCA. Courtesy photo
Newcomers 2022-2023 

Fitness and Health Care

Many know Dallas for its sports teams – the Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars, Rangers, and FC Dallas – but plenty of North Texans like to keep in playing shape, too.

That can mean playing tennis or taking a walk or jog at one of the parks covered in the neighborhood pages of this handbook or taking advantage of other fitness opportunities (see below).

But if such efforts lead to injury or fail to stave off illness, quality care from the top-ranked hospitals in Dallas is available nearby. Find Emergency Rooms that are open 24/7 and provide a network of physicians who are experts in complex care. Three of those hospitals look to the health and well-being of the children in our neighborhoods, so there is no need to travel to another city with a sick child. Scattered throughout our neighborhoods are numerous clinics for urgent care.

FITNESS

Cooper Aerobics Center, 12200 Preston Road, cooperaerobics.com, 972-560-2667 

Moody Family YMCA in the Park Cities, 6000 Preston Road, ymcadallas.org, 214-526-7293

Semones Family YMCA (Town North), 4332 Northaven Road, ymcadallas.org, 214-357-8431

HOSPITALS/EMERGENCY ROOMS

Baylor University Medical Center, 3500 Gaston Ave., 214-820-0111

Children’s Medical Center Dallas, 1935 Medical District, 214-456-7000

Medical City Dallas Hospital, 7777 Forest Lane, 972-566-7000

Methodist Dallas Medical Center, 1441 N. Beckley Ave., 214-947-8181

Parkland Memorial Hospital, 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-590-8000

Scottish Rite for Children, 2222 Welborn St., 214-559-5000

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, 8200 Walnut Hill Lane, 214-345-6789

UT Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-648-3111

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, 6201 Harry Hines Blvd., 214-633-4700

URGENT CARES PRESTON HOLLOW

Acute Response Clinics, 3701 W. Northwest Highway, 214-266-1370

Advance ER, 12338 Inwood Road, 214-247-7909

CityDoc Urgent Care, 10759 Preston Road Suite 200, 972-480-3400

Hillcrest Medical, 8611 Hillcrest Ave #180, 214-368-3800

Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care, 3641 W. Northwest Highway., Suite 160, 210-543-7334

Methodist Family Health Center – Preston Hollow, 4235 W. Northwest Highway., Suite 400, 214-750-5100

Minute Clinic (Walk-In Clinic at CVS), 11661 Preston Road, 866-389-2727

NextCare Urgent Care 104, 11888 Marsh Lane, 972-488-9222

Preston Hollow Emergency Room, 8007 Walnut Hill Lane, 214-509-6269

Preston Hollow Women’s Healthcare, 8160 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 330, 214-739-1300

Urgent Care for Kids – in Preston Forest Village, 11661 Preston Road, Suite 120, 214-363-7242

URGENT CARES PARK CITIES

Advance ER, 5201 W. Lovers Lane, 214-494-8222

Baylor Scott & White Urgent Care – Lovers Lane, 5800 E. Lovers Lane, 972-817-6260

CareNow Urgent Care – Greenville, 4844 Greenville Ave., 214-295-9410

CareNow Urgent Care – Oak Lawn, 4501 Lemmon Ave., 469-672-4238

CareNow Urgent Care – Knox Henderson, 4617 N. Central Expressway, 469-804-9280

CareNow Urgent Care – Uptown, 2404 McKinney Ave., 214-721-0630

Children’s Health PM Urgent Care University Park Dallas, 6805 W. Northwest Highway., 469-905-5437

Citra Urgent Care, 3414 Milton Ave., 469-522-3995

City Doc – Inwood Village, 5301 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 109, 214-305-2314

CityDoc Urgent Care, 2909 McKinney Ave. #B, 214-871-7000

Highland Park Emergency Room, 5150 Lemmon Ave. #108, 214-891-5579

Methodist Park Cities Clinic, 5709 W. Lovers Lane, 469-913-8940

Today Clinic, 3330 Douglas Ave., 214-238-2411

PHARMACIES THAT DELIVER

Oak Lawn Pharmacy, 4003 Lemmon Ave., 214-974-4677

Preston Road Pharmacy in Caruth Haven Plaza, 6901 Preston Road, 214-521-9991

Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Preston Valley Shopping Center, 12835 Preston Road, 214-373-5300

Children’s Health in Dallas.  Courtesy photo

