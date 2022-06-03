History in These Homes

Park Cities homes aren’t only grand and well-manicured. Houses in Highland Park and University Park often are historically and architecturally significant with styles spanning around 100 years.

Take a walk (or a run) and pass homes by renowned Dallas architects Hal Thomson, one of the most sought-after residential architects in Dallas from 1908-1944, and Clyde Griesenbeck, known for Tudor revival-style homes built in the 1920s.

To preserve some of the significant homes and reward homeowners for doing so, Preservation Park Cities recognizes properties with landmarking designations.

Recently, in response to an increasing number of significant homes demolished to make way for new ones, group members have compiled a list of the ‘top 100’ homes with hopes of educating about their significance.

4101 Beverly Drive

4809 Drexel Drive

3805 McFarlin Blvd.

Among the most significant are:

• 4101 Beverly Drive, an Italian Renaissance-style home built in 1912 and designed by Hubbell & Greene.

• 4809 Drexel Drive, a Neoclassical-style home built in 1914 that was owned by Lee Carpenter and Henry Gilchrist.

• 3444 University Blvd., a Neo-Classical-style home built in 1916 for SMU Bishop Edwin Mouzon.

• 3805 McFarlin Blvd., a Texas Regional-style home designed by David Williams for former UP Mayor Elbert Williams.

• 4408 St. Johns Drive, a Texas Regional-style home designed by David R. Williams for Warner Clark in 1930.

• 4606 St. Johns Drive, a Contemporary-style home built in 1964 and designed by the Oglesby Group.