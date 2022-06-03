If you’ve stared at a map long enough, you probably are wondering how North Dallas differs from Preston Hollow and how Old Preston Hollow is different from Preston Hollow.

Allow us to explain: Old Preston Hollow is inside Preston Hollow, which is inside North Dallas (as is Midway Hollow) — a geographical matryoshka doll situation.

North Dallas stretches from Northwest Highway to Interstate 635 and (technically) from Interstate 35 to points east of U.S. Highway 75. For our purposes, it’s anything between Marsh Lane and U.S. 75.

In the following pages, learn about Old Preston Hollow, Preston Hollow, and Midway Hollow.

However, we would be remiss if we didn’t provide details on areas some residents affectionately call “Preston Holler” because they live within hollering distance of the neighborhoods loved by the Cubans, Perots, and Bushes.

Jill Cartwright painting on Forest Lane.

PHOTO: Bethany Erickson

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT?

In 1976, according to AIA Dallas, W.T. White High School art teacher Mary Beth Neale encouraged students to turn an eyesore into public art by painting a mural over a graffiti-marked wall on Forest Lane from Midway Road to almost Rosser Road.

GET TO KNOW YOUR PARKS

• Anderson Bonner Park, 12000 Park Central Drive – a walking/running/biking trail.

• Betty Jane Lane Park, 10235 Betty Jane Lane – neighborhood park.

• Brownwood Park, 3400 Walnut Hill Lane – outdoor basketball court, parking, pavilion, picnic tables, playground.

• Churchill Park and Churchill Recreation Center, 7025 Churchill Way – baseball field, outdoor basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, pavilion, picnic tables, playground, softball field, and trails.

• Cox Lane Park, 3805 Royal Lane – picnic tables and playground.

• Jamestown Park, 12601 Jamestown Road – baseball field, outdoor basketball court, picnic tables, and playground.

• Pagewood Park, 10700 Boedeker St. – grill, pavilion, picnic tables, trails.

