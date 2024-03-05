Popular Italian Concept Arrives at Galleria Dallas

North Italia, an elevated casual dining restaurant that serves classic Italian fare including pizzas, pastas, salads, and salumi, will open at the Dallas Galleria Wednesday, March 6. This is the third North Italia location in the area, the first being at the Union Dallas and another in Plano at Legacy West.

North Italia’s Galleria location is front and center by the main entrance adjacent to the Dallas North Tollway and features a spacious dining room, bar, and patio area. The restaurant is warm and sophisticated with tables spaced nicely so diners are not elbow to elbow.

Standout dishes include the Burrata di Stagione with date conserva, roasted pistachios, crispy pancetta, arugula, and grilled ciabatta which was fabulous. The date conserva, was not too sweet, rather slightly tart which complemented the creamy burrata and pistachios nicely.

Pizzas and pastas are hearty. The Short Rib Lumache comes with giant chunks of flavorful, tender short rib on top of a creamy, parmesan pasta and is enough to share if you also split one of North Italia’s salads.

North Italia is an easy venue for business lunches, dinners, date nights, group dinners, and shoppers who want to escape the mall traffic in an upscale venue with a fabulous array of shareable dishes and cocktails.

Creative cocktails include The White Lotus with Vulcanica Sicilian vodka, elderflower, Luxardo Bianco, and fresh lemon and the New Italian Spritz shown here.

Mark your calendars for March 14, Pi Day, when North Italia will debut a regional pizza just for Texas: The Truffle Hunter, featuring ingredients inspired by Emilia-Romagna’s and includes milk braised pork, broccoli rabe, fontina, and truffle. North Italia has created regionally inspired pies for this promotion, including a Fried Green Tomato pie for Buckhead. Love that!

Priced at $20 each, these pies are available at their respective locations beginning on Thursday, March 14 (Pi Day) through Wednesday, April 10 for dine-in, takeout, or delivery via DoorDash. Between March 14 and 18, who customers order through DoorDash and spend over $40 will receive 20% off an order with a Pi Day featured pizza.

For the first time ever, North Italia is hosting a sweepstakes for one lucky diner to win a five-night trip to Italy. Any customer above the age of 18 who purchases a Pi Day pizza between March 14 and April 10 will automatically be entered to win. See the website for more information.

Welcome to the neighborhood, North Italia! The Galleria has lacked a good Italian restaurant for a long time and this concept is the perfect remedy.