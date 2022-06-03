Public Schools

Dallas ISD

Any parent will agree — finding the perfect learning environment for your student can be difficult. And in many places, finding a public school option that fits the bill can be quite the task.

But welcome to Dallas, where there are plenty of options close to home, and even more if you don’t mind a little commute, thanks to open enrollment policies and a focus on school choice.

Choose from:

Magnet schools. Students test in, but the schools offer specialized instruction (depending on which school you’re going to) in everything from leadership to arts education and more.

Single-gender schools. These schools address the different learning styles and the occasional need for different teaching techniques that can be present in different genders.

Transformation schools. Transformational schools center around innovative concepts like STEAM education, arts education, Montessori, project-based learning, dual language, hybrid schools, and more.

Neighborhood schools. These schools can be found right in your neighborhood, and often offer several programs that appeal to learners, from dual language immersion to personalized learning to International Baccalaureate to early college.

Career Institutes. Career institutes offer high school students the opportunity to learn skills and certifications in various career paths, such as cyber security, construction, and aviation.

P-Tech and Early College Academies. Through P-Tech and early college programs, students can graduate high school with 60 hours of college credits behind them.

The application process typically begins in November, and the application window usually closes at the end of January. Families are notified of acceptance in March. Sometimes, the district will open up a second round of applications, so keep an eye on the Dallas ISD social media accounts (@dallasschools on Twitter, @DallasISD on Facebook) in the early Spring to find out quickly when that happens.

NEARBY SCHOOLS

* = neighborhood schools •*Arthur Kramer Elementary (Pk-5), 7131 Midbury Drive • Dallas Hybrid Preparatory (3-8), Stephen J. Hay, 3801 Herschel Ave. • *E.D. Walker Middle School (6-8), 12532 Nuestra Drive • *Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy (6-8), 6920 Meadow Road • George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy (Pk-8), 6501 Royal Lane • *Harry C. Withers Elementary (Pk-5), 3959 Northaven Road • Henry W. Longfellow Career Exploration Academy (6-8), 5314 Boaz St. • *Hillcrest High School (9-12), 9924 Hillcrest Road • *John J. Pershing Elementary (Pk-5), 5715 Meaders Lane • K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted (Pk-5), 6911 Victoria Ave. • Medical District (Pk-8), Biomedical School (Pk-1), opens in Fall 2022, 6516 Forest Park Road • *Nathan Adams Elementary (Pk-5),12600 Welch Road • * Preston Hollow Elementary (Pk-5), 6423 Walnut Hill Lane • *Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker (EC-5), 12532 Nuestra Drive • *Stephen C. Foster Elementary School (Pk-6), 3700 Clover Lane • Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted (4-8), 4518 Pomona Road • *Thomas Jefferson High School (9-12), 4001 Walnut Hill Lane • *Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy (6-8), 3838 Crown Shore Drive • *Tom C. Gooch Elementary School (Pk-5), 4030 Calculus Drive • *Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy (Pk-8), 2151 Royal Lane • *W.T. White High School (9-12), 4505 Ridgeside Drive

University Park Elementary School. Photo: Melissa Macatee

Highland Park ISD

Established in 1914 with a four-room school building and 95 students, HPISD has grown into a celebrated school district with eight campuses serving Highland Park and University Park and nearly 7,000 students. More than 97% of HPISD graduates attend college, often at the most prestigious universities in the country.

Since the passage of a historic $361 million bond program in 2015, the district has added a fifth elementary school and rebuilt, renovated, or expanded all other campuses, some of which first opened nearly 100 years ago. Visit hpisd.org.

YOUR SCHOOLS • Highland Park High School (9-12), 4220 Emerson Ave. • John S. Armstrong Elementary School (K-4), 3600 Cornell Ave. • John S. Bradfield Elementary School (K-4), 4300 Southern Ave. • Arch H. McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School (5-6)/(7-8), 3555 Granada Ave. • Michael M. Boone Elementary School (K-4), 8385 Durham St. • Robert S. Hyer Elementary School (K-4), 3920 Caruth Blvd. • University Park Elementary School (K-4), 3500 Lovers Lane