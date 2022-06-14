Dallas Teen All Access Pass Program Details

Have a teen at home looking for things to do this summer?

The Teen All access Pass Program, returning for the second year, provides complimentary admission in July for ages 13 to 17 and up to three friends or family members at 12 signature museums, nature and botanical gardens, outdoor entertainment venues, and leisure facilities.

Park officials will make 10,000 Teen All Access passes available only to Dallas residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Starting June 27, teens can sign up and receive a pass at a city of Dallas recreation center although the pass will not be activated and ready for use until July 1.

“As the mayor of this great city, as the father of three young children, and as someone who grew up in underserved and overlooked communities in West Dallas and Oak Cliff, the Teen All Access Pass is one of my favorite programs,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “Through this remarkable partnership, we are allowing children across Dallas to learn and grow during the summer months — while also highlighting and supporting our city’s outstanding parks, cultural offerings, and entertainment venues. The program’s inaugural year was a huge success, and I am grateful that we are again offering these passes this year, thanks to Amazon and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. Together, we are demonstrating that Dallas is for families.”

Dallas Park and Recreation last year joined with select attractions and venues to launch the Teen All Access Pass, issuing 7,066 passes to teens and their companions that resulted in 14,279 free admissions. This year, three additional partner organizations are offering complimentary admission: the African American Museum at Fair Park, Golf Dallas, and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. They will join returning partners:

Bahama Beach Waterpark

City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Public Library

Dallas Zoo

Shakespeare Dallas

Southern Skates Roller Rink

Trinity River Audubon Center

“We are excited new organizations are pass partners and encourage more venues and attractions to help us expand and serve more youth. Partnerships that support parks and public recreation help create equitable and accessible leisure opportunities for all families and communities,” said John D. Jenkins, director of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

For pass details and recreation center locations, visit DallasParks.org.