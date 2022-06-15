Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 6 – June 12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LATE NIGHT SNACK

PHOTO: Pixabay

Some unknown suspects forced entry into the Chick-fil-A in the 12100 block of Inwood Road before 3:26 a.m. June 12. Chick-fil-A isn’t open in the middle of the night, and even if it was, it’s closed on Sundays.

6 Monday

A reckless driver caused an accident before 12:40 p.m., but fled before exchanging information with the guy he hit outside of Truist on Preston Road.

An unknown suspect attempted to steal a man’s vehicle before 2:14 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 3:56 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6800 block of W. Northwest Highway.

Someone kicked in a rear door, entered, and scattered property in a vacant home before 4:21 p.m. in the 5900 block of Averill Way.

7 Tuesday

Someone broke into a woman’s trunk without damages and stole her property before 2:11 p.m. in Preston Royal Village.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 4:34 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A shoplifter took property from a store in NorthPark Center before 4:54 p.m.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff before 8:02 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston-Royal Office Park.

Stolen before 8:26 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Someone stole from NorthPark Center at an unknown time.

8 Wednesday

A man said someone stole his vehicle before 10:06 a.m. in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Someone broke into a woman’s vehicle and stole property before 4:55 p.m. outside of Cooper Fitness Center.

An unknown suspect stole a man’s property and tried to steal his vehicle before 6:18 p.m. from Preston Forest Village.

Stolen before 6:42 p.m.: items from a woman’s vehicle that was broken into in Inwood Village.

9 Thursday

An unknown suspect busted a man’s car window and stole stuff before 8:44 a.m. in the Bellevue at The Bluffs parking lot.

Someone entered a woman’s vehicle and stole her property before 12:12 p.m. outside of J’s Tailor & Cleaners at Sherry.

A man was burned by a generator before 1:11 p.m. outside of a home in the 6800 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

A woman’s vacant home had property stolen from it before 3:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Blairview Drive, but no one knows who did it.

A jerk stole lawn care equipment from a man’s pick up truck outside of a home before 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Valley Ridge Road.

Someone was causing a ruckus before 4:22 p.m. at NorthPark Center and got a criminal trespass.

10 Friday

An unknown suspect broke the back window of a woman’s vehicle before 12:46 p.m. outside of WaFd Bank on Lovers Lane.

A white powder substance, believed to be cocaine, was found in the parking lot of The Entro at Midtown before 12:49 p.m.

Two unknown suspects fled from a peace officer in a vehicle before 4:41 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

An unknown suspect removed items from a vehicle before 7:12 p.m. outside of NorthPark Center.

11 Saturday

An unknown suspect went into a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff before 12:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of Desco Place.

Stolen before 3:24 p.m.: a golf cart from outside of a business in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

An unknown suspect attempted to take a man’s vehicle by damaging the steering column before 5:08 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Attempted before 5:16 p.m.: a break and enter at a home in the 7000 block of Briarmeadow Drive.

Someone stole from a man in a home in the 4300 block of Royal Ridge Drive at an unknown time.

12 Sunday

A woman went into the 7-Eleven in the 11800 block of Preston Road and destroyed some merchandise before 9:18 a.m.

Before 2:30 p.m., an unknown suspect called a woman and threatened bodily injury against her family in the 9100 block of Rockbrook Drive.

An unknown suspect stole a man’s vehicle before 7:40 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Outside of Bugatti Ristorante on W. Northwest Highway, someone pulled out an axe and tried to hurt a man with it before 8:59 p.m.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A woman lost her phone before 11:13 p.m. at Macy’s in NorthPark Center and isn’t sure what happened to it.

Someone stole from the Tom Thumb on Inwood Road at an undisclosed time.