Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 6 – June 12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LATE NIGHT SNACK
Some unknown suspects forced entry into the Chick-fil-A in the 12100 block of Inwood Road before 3:26 a.m. June 12. Chick-fil-A isn’t open in the middle of the night, and even if it was, it’s closed on Sundays.
6 Monday
A reckless driver caused an accident before 12:40 p.m., but fled before exchanging information with the guy he hit outside of Truist on Preston Road.
An unknown suspect attempted to steal a man’s vehicle before 2:14 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
Stolen before 3:56 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6800 block of W. Northwest Highway.
Someone kicked in a rear door, entered, and scattered property in a vacant home before 4:21 p.m. in the 5900 block of Averill Way.
7 Tuesday
Someone broke into a woman’s trunk without damages and stole her property before 2:11 p.m. in Preston Royal Village.
A man’s vehicle was stolen before 4:34 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
A shoplifter took property from a store in NorthPark Center before 4:54 p.m.
A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff before 8:02 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston-Royal Office Park.
Stolen before 8:26 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
Someone stole from NorthPark Center at an unknown time.
8 Wednesday
A man said someone stole his vehicle before 10:06 a.m. in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway.
Someone broke into a woman’s vehicle and stole property before 4:55 p.m. outside of Cooper Fitness Center.
An unknown suspect stole a man’s property and tried to steal his vehicle before 6:18 p.m. from Preston Forest Village.
Stolen before 6:42 p.m.: items from a woman’s vehicle that was broken into in Inwood Village.
9 Thursday
An unknown suspect busted a man’s car window and stole stuff before 8:44 a.m. in the Bellevue at The Bluffs parking lot.
Someone entered a woman’s vehicle and stole her property before 12:12 p.m. outside of J’s Tailor & Cleaners at Sherry.
A man was burned by a generator before 1:11 p.m. outside of a home in the 6800 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.
A woman’s vacant home had property stolen from it before 3:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Blairview Drive, but no one knows who did it.
A jerk stole lawn care equipment from a man’s pick up truck outside of a home before 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Valley Ridge Road.
Someone was causing a ruckus before 4:22 p.m. at NorthPark Center and got a criminal trespass.
10 Friday
An unknown suspect broke the back window of a woman’s vehicle before 12:46 p.m. outside of WaFd Bank on Lovers Lane.
A white powder substance, believed to be cocaine, was found in the parking lot of The Entro at Midtown before 12:49 p.m.
Two unknown suspects fled from a peace officer in a vehicle before 4:41 p.m. at NorthPark Center.
An unknown suspect removed items from a vehicle before 7:12 p.m. outside of NorthPark Center.
11 Saturday
An unknown suspect went into a woman’s vehicle and stole stuff before 12:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of Desco Place.
Stolen before 3:24 p.m.: a golf cart from outside of a business in the 12800 block of Preston Road.
An unknown suspect attempted to take a man’s vehicle by damaging the steering column before 5:08 p.m. at NorthPark Center.
Attempted before 5:16 p.m.: a break and enter at a home in the 7000 block of Briarmeadow Drive.
Someone stole from a man in a home in the 4300 block of Royal Ridge Drive at an unknown time.
12 Sunday
A woman went into the 7-Eleven in the 11800 block of Preston Road and destroyed some merchandise before 9:18 a.m.
Before 2:30 p.m., an unknown suspect called a woman and threatened bodily injury against her family in the 9100 block of Rockbrook Drive.
An unknown suspect stole a man’s vehicle before 7:40 p.m. from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
Outside of Bugatti Ristorante on W. Northwest Highway, someone pulled out an axe and tried to hurt a man with it before 8:59 p.m.
A woman lost her phone before 11:13 p.m. at Macy’s in NorthPark Center and isn’t sure what happened to it.
Someone stole from the Tom Thumb on Inwood Road at an undisclosed time.