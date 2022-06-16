Open Houses to Check Out June 18-19

It’s a good time to be looking for a new house in Park Cities or Preston Hollow! Even if it’s just to escape this brutal heat wave, pop into these gorgeous homes for a tour, and maybe even make a purchase.

Saturday

3201 Caruth Blvd., Dallas. Rare opportunity to own a beautiful home in a fabulous location on Caruth Boulevard. The home is a spacious 7,520 square feet with five bedrooms, five full baths, and three powder baths. Hardwood and marble floors throughout the first floor with an open floor plan feature five living areas, two welcoming fireplaces, a study, the kitchen, the family room, and two half baths. The outdoor living space features another fireplace on a comfortable patio with a built-in grill overlooking the sparkling pool. Chef’s kitchen with double dishwashers and three ovens! Upstairs are five bedrooms with ensuite baths, as well as a media room and game room. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $3.95 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4342 Margate Dr., Dallas. The front entry hall’s dramatic curved staircase and wood flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern welcome guests to the home. Formal dining and living rooms flank the entryway with the latter taking the form of an intimate conversation nook that’s set apart from the rest of the home and warmed by a wood-burning fireplace. In summer, kick off the season with backyard pool parties under the covered cabana. This generously sized outdoor living room includes a dedicated powder bath, built-in barbecue grills, and an outdoor fireplace. A family room with a gas fireplace, built-ins for display, and ample room for seating lie just beyond. This home is the perfect place to hold family birthdays, holidays, and special occasions. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $3.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open houses: Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

3433 Haynie Ave., Dallas. This stunning Park Cities home has it all and more! Light, bright, and beautifully designed, this house has a functional floorplan with spacious rooms and excellent flow. This home also features a rare 3-car garage, a newly turfed backyard, and is located in one of the most exciting parts of University Park. Three bedroom suites are upstairs, including the primary suite, and a lovely upstairs den or game room. Downstairs has a guest suite, airy open kitchen, living and dining, with a wall of windows providing you with a view of the crisp and pristine backyard complete with a covered patio and fireplace. This Park Cities gem is a dream come true. Four bedrooms/four baths. $2.69 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

Sunday

3739 N Versailles Ave., Dallas. This beautiful classic modern home includes multiple living areas on three stories. The first floor is bright and airy, featuring a library and two living areas. The backyard includes a sea salt pool, a custom-cut limestone-covered outdoor terrace, patio, and sports court. The second and third floors include additional bedrooms, a game room, and space that can be used as a home office, flex space, or workout room. Five bedrooms/four baths. $1.99 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6541 Stichter Ave., Dallas. Elegant, casual, refined, and comfortable. The completely private, idyllic backyard features splashes of vibrant color, lush plantings, a separate cabana with a kitchenette, and an expansive covered area with a fireplace for the total indoor and outdoor living experience. Full-length windows flood the kitchen and family room with abundant natural light. The pro-style appliances, updated hardware, and granite in the kitchen create a fresh modern look. This floor plan is fabulous and functional with the primary and guest suite, along with a separate study and walk-in wet bar downstairs plus two full bedroom suites and a state-of-the-art media or game room with a wet bar upstairs. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $2.44 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors