‘Together We’ Awards Recognize 3 HP/PC Groups

Project Unity hosted its “Together We Sing” musical event June 15, preceded by the inaugural Together We Awards, recognizing Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, and Highland Park United Methodist Church as the winners of three categories.

The awards recognized “corporations, organizations, and individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to supporting and implementing racial unity, inclusion, social justice, and health efforts in the community and workplace.”

Project Unity founder Richie Butler (left) and Jesuit Director of Community Service and Social Justice Richard Perry. PHOTO: Maria Lawson

Jesuit was awarded the Organization Unity Award and Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church and Highland Park United Methodist Church were named recipients of two of three Pioneer Unity Awards.

Following the awards reception, Meyerson Symphony dwellers moved to the auditorium for a set full of gospel music, performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra along with a 200-voice, multi-ethnic and multi-faith choir to pay tribute to gospel artist Richard Smallwood. The NFL Players Choir, gospel singer Tamela Mann, Myron Williams, Niya Cotton, Darrell Blair, Demond Fernandez, and Tina Ali Mohammad were also seen on stage.

Proceeds from the event benefited Project Unity and its efforts to open the conversation around racial harmony and understanding throughout North Texas following recent mass shootings.

“Division and hate still exist in our world, but they will not reign over us or cloud the many, many things we have in common,” said Richie Butler, founder and chief visionary officer of Project Unity. “We will not allow what has happened in the last three weeks to define us. Our communities are better and stronger when we are with one another, singing together, enjoying the sounds that speak to our souls’ hunger for unity.”