Highland Park Mayor Proclaims July as Parks and Recreation Month

Highland Park Mayor Will C. Beecherl proclaimed July 2022 as Parks and Recreation Month.

“[I] encourage our citizens to consider the many ways our quality of life is enhanced through [the town’s Parks and Recreation’s] efforts,” Beecherl said as he read the proclamation during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

Since 1985, the National Recreation and Park Association has highlighted the month of July as its official Parks and Recreation Month.

The mayor’s proclamation reviewed the importance of the Parks and Recreation Department, including its devotion to people’s mental and physical health, its role in increasing economic prosperity, and its essential infrastructure to help the community during natural disasters.

Also on the agenda was a public hearing for citizens to comment on the developing Combined Operating and Capital Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Nobody spoke except for Steven Alexander, Highland Park’s director of administrative services and chief financial officer, prompting the meeting to adjourn shortly after.

The subsequent study session largely covered the Department of Public Safety’s proposed staffing and management analysis.

Paul Sandman, director of public safety, presented a report analyzing the department’s past staffing and present staffing needs, as well as his idea for an outside firm to study the effectiveness of the department’s current model.

Other notable agenda items were the appointment of councilmember Marc Myers to the Regional Transportation Council, a review of the monthly financial and investment report, and an update on next year’s developing budget.