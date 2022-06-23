Police: One Killed in Shooting At Dave and Buster’s

Dallas police say one person was fatally shot Wednesday night at Dave and Buster’s in the 9400 block of North Central Expressway.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:17 p.m. and when they arrived, police say they found Willie Najera, 28, with a gunshot wound. Najera was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened after a fight, police say.

Police are still searching for the shooter(s), and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with any information about the incident are asked to call detective Patty Belew, at 214-671-3603 or by email at [email protected]l.com and reference case # 112686-2022.