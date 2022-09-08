North Texas Giving Day 2022: Rainbow Days

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

Rainbow Days is a Dallas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1982. This year marks 40 years of giving HOPE to children in the Dallas area. Through caring adult mentors and our own evidence-based curricula, Rainbow Days teaches children and youth valuable skills and life-changing lessons to increase their resiliency and help them bounce back despite the adversity they face.

Please help us celebrate our 40 years serving the community by making a gift on North Texas Giving Day. When you give to Rainbow Days, you are investing in HOPE and ensuring every child has the opportunity for a healthy and promising future. For more information, please visit www.RainbowDays.org or call 214-887-0726.