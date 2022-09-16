Michelin Star Winner John Tesar Brings Award-Winning Cuisine to Texas Next Month

Dallas is home to exactly one current Michelin-starred chef and that is Knife Steakhouse’s John Tesar, who was awarded the prestigious honor for Knife & Spoon, his restaurant at The Ritz Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes.

PHOTO: Knife & Spoon

Lucky for you, you don’t have to go to Orlando to enjoy the award-winning cuisine. For three nights only in October, Tesar will host a Knife & Spoon Pop Up at Knife Steakhouse in Plano, and reservations for this event opened on Resy for dinners on October 11, 12, and 15.

Tesar’s most popular dishes from the restaurant will be presented in a four-course dinner plus dessert. The Knife & Spoon menu for the evening will feature:

Hamachi Crudo

Avocado, Texas Ruby Grapefruit, Ligurian Olive Oil, Sriracha

King Crab in the Style of Scampi

Parsley Puree & Garlic Foam

Goat Cheese Ravioli

Orange Essence & Fennel Pollen

45 Day Dry Aged 44 Farms Strip

Caviar Potato Pave

Strawberries & Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry,

Panna Cotta, White Chocolate & Milk,

Chocolate Whip, Sliced Strawberries,

Strawberry Sorbet

Tickets are available for $165 per person. Reservations to the Knife & Spoon Pop Up are now open for this special dinner on October 11, 12, and 15 on Resy. Seats are limited to 40 guests per evening, so get your tickets soon. For more information and tickets, please visit Knife Plano’s website.

Knife Plano is located at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093. To contact the restaurant, please call 214-299-5935.