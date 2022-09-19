Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level

Dallas County Sept. 15 lowered its COVID-19 risk level to yellow as cases and hospitalizations decline.

In the yellow risk level or “proceed carefully,” the county’s public health committee recommends those at high risk from the virus wear masks in indoor public spaces, especially around large numbers of people. There are four levels of risk: red, orange, yellow, and green.

The week leading up to Sept. 16, the county reported an average daily count of 316 cases, down from an average daily count of 513 the week prior.

The decision to lower Dallas County’s risk level came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the county’s COVID-19 alert level to green.

In other news:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, and chief medical adviser to Joe Biden, warned in an interview with the Financial Times that a broad refusal of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 might undermine efforts to immunize children and contain future outbreaks of additional illnesses. Read more here.