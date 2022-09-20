What’s New (And Coming Soon) At NorthPark Center

It’s a busy fall for new store openings at NorthPark Center.

NOW OPEN

Alo Yoga

The Los Angeles-based activewear brand recently opened its only North Texas location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Sarah Flint

The brand known for shoes and accessories recently opened a location on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Scanlan Theodore

The independent Australian luxury fashion brand recently opened a Texas exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

St. John

The fashion house known for luxury knitwear recently opened a Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

COMING SOON

Anine Bing

The Los Angeles-based fashion brand is opening on level one near Nordstrom.

Breitling

The Swiss watchmaker is opening a location on level one near Dillard’s.

Buck Mason

The Los Angeles-based clothing brand is opening a Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Hive and Colony

The brand specializing in bespoke menswear is opening a Texas exclusive location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Maison Margiela

The fashion house founded in Paris in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela is opening on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

GANNI

The Copenhagen-based clothing brand is opening a Texas-exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.