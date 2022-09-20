What’s New (And Coming Soon) At NorthPark Center
It’s a busy fall for new store openings at NorthPark Center.
NOW OPEN
Alo Yoga
The Los Angeles-based activewear brand recently opened its only North Texas location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
Sarah Flint
The brand known for shoes and accessories recently opened a location on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
Scanlan Theodore
The independent Australian luxury fashion brand recently opened a Texas exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
St. John
The fashion house known for luxury knitwear recently opened a Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.
COMING SOON
Anine Bing
The Los Angeles-based fashion brand is opening on level one near Nordstrom.
Breitling
The Swiss watchmaker is opening a location on level one near Dillard’s.
Buck Mason
The Los Angeles-based clothing brand is opening a Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
Hive and Colony
The brand specializing in bespoke menswear is opening a Texas exclusive location on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.
Maison Margiela
The fashion house founded in Paris in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela is opening on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
GANNI
The Copenhagen-based clothing brand is opening a Texas-exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.