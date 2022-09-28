Thursday, September 29, 2022

Bella Ocampo and Highland Park have been dominating 7-6A heading into Friday's match at Irving MacArthur. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Lady Scots Stay Perfect in District Play

As Highland Park approaches the halfway point of the District 7-6A volleyball schedule, the Lady Scots haven’t dropped a single set.

The Lady Scots (30-2, 6-0) are a perfect 18-for-18 in sweeping their first six league opponents, including Richardson Berkner on Sept. 23 and Richardson on Tuesday.

HP, which has swept its last nine matches overall, will travel to face Irving MacArthur on Friday before starting the second time through the league slate on Oct. 4 at Richardson Pearce.

