Lions Fall to Reigning SPC Champ Kinkaid

Upward mobility in the football standings of the SPC’s large-school classification can be a challenge, as St. Mark’s is being reminded.

For the second straight season, the Lions started strong only to struggle against bigger and faster opponents in conference play. The latest example saw St. Mark’s come up short against Houston Kinkaid 49-14 on Friday at Hunt Family Stadium.

The Lions (3-4, 0-2) matched their lowest scoring output of the season against the Falcons (4-3, 1-0), who won the league crown last season. Kinkaid took an early 21-0 lead and pulled away after halftime.

Asher Wilburn threw second-quarter scoring passes to Lucas Blumenthal and Mateu Parker to account for the St. Mark’s scoring. Wilburn also paced the Lions with 72 rushing yards.

Micah Bell and Christian Murray ran for two touchdowns apiece — including a 94-yarder for Bell — as the Falcons tallied 301 rushing yards as a team.

St. Mark’s played without leading rusher Keats Leffel, who missed the game with a hand injury but should return soon. The Lions will travel to face Houston Episcopal next week.